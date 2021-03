© AP



What has Tanzanian President John Magufuli said about coronavirus?

What have people said about John Magufuli and where he might be?

Kenyan media reports that John Magufuli is being treated in a hospital in Nairobi as speculation grows about his whereabouts.Speculation is growing in Tanzania about the mystery whereabouts of the country's coronavirus-denying president after he failed to appear in public for more than a week.John Magufuli was last seen on 27 February at his secretary of state's swearing-in ceremony at the State House government offices in Dar es Salaam.Mr Magufuli has become notorious for his views on COVID-19.In June last year, he declared the country of 60 million people "free" of the virus after three days of prayer.He has resisted imposing lockdowns and encouraged international tourism while neighbouring African states implemented tight restrictions.Tanzania declared its first case of coronavirus on 16 March last year.But the president insisted it could not harm the country's Christian population.When a large delivery of testing kits arrived in Tanzania, Mr Magufuli quickly dismissed them as faulty, claiming they had returned positive results on samples from goats and pawpaws He also believes vaccines do not work, claiming:"We will also continue to take health precautions including the use of steam inhalation," he told supporters.He also endorsed the use of a plant-based treatment developed in Madagascar, which claims to treat COVID with sweet wormwood."We will send a plane to bring the drugs so that Tanzanians can also benefit," Mr Magufuli announced in May.Scientists later warned it risked making malaria in the region resistant to drugs.Several people have suggested Mr Magufuli has fallen ill, possibly with coronavirus.Exiled Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, questioned Mr Magufuli's whereabouts in a series of tweets.He suggested he had flown to Nairobi for hospital treatment.Kenyan newspaper The Nation has reported the president is in hospital in Nairobi, but spokesmen for both the Kenyan and Tanzanian governments failed to confirm the claims.Recently some top Tanzanian officials have died and at least one was reported to have died from COVID.Until recently Mr Magufuli had claimed the country was free of the virus.But on 10 February the US embassy warned of a significant increase in the number of cases.Days later the president's official office announced the death of John Kijazi, the president's chief secretary.On 17 February, the first-vice-president of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, died after his party announced he was ill with COVID.Days later on 21 February, Mr Magufuli admitted that Tanzania had a coronavirus problem, which was his first public acknowledgement of the virus since he claimed it had disappeared in June last year.