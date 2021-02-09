Tanzanian President John Magufuli has warned the country's health ministry against rushing into embracing the Covid-19 vaccines promoted by foreign companies and countries.he said."The Health ministry must know that not every vaccination is meaningful to our nation.," he added.Little is known in Tanzania on the number of positive cases due to the government's stun position on the virus.Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli had declared the East African country as Covid-free and"We have lived for over one year without the virus because our God is able and Satan will always fail. The Health ministry should be cautious, and avoid the temptation to turn us into a country where vaccination trials are conducted freely," he said."In a certain country, its girl children - aged below 14 years - were vaccinated against what was said to be cervical cancer, but it later emerged that the vaccination was meant to make them infertile," Dr. Magufuli said.Tanzania is among the first countries in Africa to order for the touted Madagascar Covid herb in the fights against the virus.Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina is the promoter-in-chief of the substance, marketed as Covid-Organics and sold in the form of a herbal infusion.The substance has proven effectiveness against malaria, but no clinical trials have tested it against COVID-19, either as a cure or as a preventative.Countries like the United State have warned their citizens from traveling to Tanzania to avoid risks of contracting the virus.In its update, the U.S. cautioned its citizen against traveling to East Africa, assigning Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi Level 4 alert.