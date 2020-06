© AFP / Michele Spatari



Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

The criticism of Tanzania's and Madagascar's presidents, John Magufuli and Andry Rajoelina, for challenging the Covid 'consensus' shows that, for some, Black Lives Matter counts only if black voices are saying the 'right' things.It has subsequently restored it, but the fact it took it down in the first place, alongside the sneering, hostile reaction from others to what the African leaders said, speaks volumes about the double standards currently on display.The testing kits had been imported from abroad. Clearly, as Magufuli - a PhD in chemistry - stated, something wasn't quite right.Magufuli also assured his people he would be sending a plane to collect a herbal cure for Covid-19 that was being promoted by Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina.In her video , Amazing Polly not only includes extracts of speeches by the leaders of Magufuli and Rajoelina, but also focuses on the criticism they received from the global health establishment."Caution must be taken about misinformation, especially on social media, about the effectiveness of certain remedies," declared the World Health Organization (WHO). But should we really be so quick to dismiss Magufuli and Rajoelina, and what they have to say? The point is not whether we agree or disagree with the Tanzanian and Madagascan approaches, but rather that, at the very least, there should be some proper, grown-up debate.At the time of writing, Madagascar has reported 15 deaths due to Covid-19, while Magufuli declared Tanzania coronavirus-free in early June, after a total of 21 deaths. Now, you might want to challenge those figures, which is your prerogative, but you can't automatically presume they are not accurate."I'm certain many Tanzanians believe that the corona disease has been eliminated by God," Magufuli said. Now there is nothing more likely to trigger a virtue-signaling 'anti-racist' Western global public health 'consensus' follower than a black African leader defying the 'party line' on Covid and citing the Lord. Just look at Western press coverage of Magufuli's stance: '"Africa's 'bulldozer' runs into Covid and claims God is on his side" was the headline of one very hostile piece on Bloomberg.com.Another journalist declared that Magufuli was "a strong contender for the most asinine coronavirus global leader."The oft-repeated claim in reports on Tanzania is that there's been a cover-up. Right on cue, the US Embassy to Tanzania weighed in on May 13, claiming the risk of contracting Covid-19 in Dar es-Salaam was "extremely high." The intimation was that the Tanzanian leader couldn't possibly be telling the truth about Covid. But wasn't that assumption, just a tiny bit, er, racist?Another African leader who challenged the 'consensus' on Covid-19 was Burundi's Pierre Nkurunziza. Burundi, which didn't impose a lockdown, actually expelled the WHO's team from the country in May, accusing it of "unacceptable interference." On June 8, Nkurunziza died suddenly, aged 55. Yet again, this didn't get too much coverage, save for some articles in the West claiming he had died of coronavirus, even though the official cause was given as a heart attack. African leaders can be lauded, but only if they toe the politically correct line set by self-proclaimed 'anti-racist' men in suits in the West, it seems.Rajoelina hit the nail on the head when he said the only reason the rest of the world has refused to treat what he believes is his country's cure for the coronavirus with the urgency and respect it deserves is that the remedy comes from Africa.Only last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his disapproval that Britain gave 10 times as much aid to Tanzania as "we do to the six countries of the Western Balkans, who are acutely vulnerable to Russian meddling." How interesting that aid money sent to Tanzania gets questioned only now, after the country didn't follow the script on Covid-19.If Black Lives Matter, then 'politically incorrect' black opinions ought to be listened to with respect, and not with a smug, superior facial expression before being loftily dismissed in the way a teacher might deal with a naughty child.