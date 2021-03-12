Editorial response

RT's increased presence in Germany has worried some of the establishment media enough that our competitors have launched a smear attack on us, based on hearsay and the claims of a disgruntled former employee.RT DE has recently announced that it would expand its operation in Germany. Now we are seeing clear indications that this plan has scared a number of major outlets, and they have launched a smear campaign against RT, employing all means available. Here is RT's reaction to this attack.In the grand scheme of things, one shouldn't really dignify one's critics by treating their speculative accusations too seriously. However, we owe it to our readers to figure out what really happened in recent days.Der Spiegel, whose motto is "Sagen, was ist" ("Telling like it is"), published an article describing how RT in Germany is doing nothing more than its job - investigating, questioning and often challenging what is viewed as the ultimate truth. Something all journalistic media are supposed to do. The big "revelation" turned out to be a fiasco.Commerzbank has recently announced that it would end its business relationship with RT DE and the Ruptly media agency. Is this a coincidence?These developments reached their peak with Julian Roepcke's 'leaks.' Roepcke is a journalist at Bild - a newspaper that racked up the biggest number of complaints with the German Press Council last year. Here is what they've done.His questions for RT DE reveal much about his views."Is it true that in August and September, 2020, RT DE management tried to spy on Alexey Navalny and two of his supporters in Berlin on behalf of Russia?""Is it true that said RT DE management shared information with the Russian intelligence agencies and ministries?""Is it true that not a single thing from the two journalists' investigation that took weeks was ever published on RT DE or any other Russian state media outlet?"In response, all of this really begs the question, "Are you feeling OK, Mr. Roepcke?"What is going to happen now when the disgruntled director Daniel Lange and his recently fired cameraman Manuel Mader are going to start the no-holds-barred promotion of Lange's book?Of course, Bild did not provide any facts to support its claims. Even its key witnesses never mentioned anything like that.But we promise you this: RT DE will stay true to its journalistic duty despite these obstacles, and will continue covering news items that would otherwise go unnoticed.At the end of the day, who defines RT DE's success and reputation? It's you, our audience, who decide whether you want to see diversity of opinions or a uniform media landscape, and whether it is important for you to see an alternative viewpoint that contrasts with what sounds, at this point, like a broken old record. You be the judge.