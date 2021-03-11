© Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS



The head of Iran's indigenous vaccine development program has said the country's phase-one human trials showed "unexpectedly good" results, claiming the jab has been 100 percent successful so far."I promise the people of Iran that there will be no concern about access to coronavirus vaccine in the country in the next 2 months," said Mohammad Mokhber, the head of Iran's Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam (EIKO), on Tuesday."The good news about, the results were unexpectedly good and the human test was 100 percent successful at this stage," Mokhber added.The official said that, echoing previous comments from the Iranian government on the issue.Also speaking on Tuesday, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki claimed that the country will become one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world in the coming months, and will soon be exporting its inoculation all over the globe.Namaki added that there were a number of other Iranian Covid-19 vaccines in development, with trials kicking off over the next few months.Iran has been one of the world's worst-affected countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, but to date has only had limited access to vaccines.Last week, 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by China, were delivered to the health ministry. By the end of March, Iran expects to have received two million doses hailing from a variety of sources, though Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly banned the import of US- or UK-made vaccines.Iran has a population of more than 80 million people.