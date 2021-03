© REUTERS/Tom Brenner



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an "extremely unfair" impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yellen, in a dialogue with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva, said it was critical to address the risk that the pandemic would leave permanent scars, reducing the prospects for women in the workplace and the economy.She noted that women's participation in the workforce was already lower in the United States before the pandemic than in Europe, another issue that needed to be addressed."I think it's absolutely tragic, the impact that this crisis has had on women, especially low-skilled women and minorities," Yellen said, noting that while people at the top of the economic scale had continued to do well, those nearer the bottom, who had already been struggling, had been hardest hit."It is an extremely unfair thing that's happened," Yellen said, noting that"We're really concerned about scarring, permanent scarring, from this crisis," she said, adding her hope that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill would help get the labor market back on track this year or next.The goal, she said, was to avoid the decade-long gap seen before the labor market recovered after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.As of January, women accounted for slightly more than half of the 10 million jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis, even though they typically make up a little less than half the U.S. work force.In the longer-term, Yellen said it was critical to improve the conditions facing women in the labor market, including lack of benefits, paid leave for family emergencies and child care."These are things that we are going to address over time," she said.Via Reuters