© Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images



"Any security measure that reduces physical access to the Capitol Complex makes it less accessible to the public it serves. As representatives of the people, Members understandably seek to be available to their constituents and transparent about their travel and activities, yet such openness can create physical security vulnerabilities."

from a retired general and a team of veteran military and national security officials following the Jan. 6 Capitol riotAfter security review,- assigned to the job by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - and his team have determined that there arewhich are attributed to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The investigative team released a final report Monday in which they proposed strategies to combat threats in the nation's capital.Fox News last week obtained a draft report of the recommendations. Honore and his team wrote:The report suggests thatshould be improved to prevent any "insider threat" as well as theand ato review security while Congress members are traveling to and from their districts.The recommendations also promote theand theThis means some kind of long-term military or law enforcement group that would be ready to quickly respond to developing emergencies by ramping up capacity."As you consider the recommendations of this Task Force, we must not forget it was the riotous actions of an angry mob that laid bare the vulnerabilities of the Capitol Complex," the report concludes.While some congressional lawmakers have welcomed increased security, which still includes perimeter fencing and hundreds of National Guard troop, other, including Capitol Republicans and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, have raised concerns about a prolong military presence.