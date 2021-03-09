© REUTERS/Joe Skipper



President Donald Trump issued a fiery statement on Monday night calling on his supporters to no longer give money to Republicans who oppose his Make America Great Again agenda and directed donations to his campaign website and the Save America political action committee, instead of the Republican National Committee (RNC)."No more money for RINOS," Trump said in a statement, using an acronym for Republicans in Name Only. "They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!"Trump's missive appeared to be a response to the RNC, which, according to The Hill and Politico, brushed off his cease-and-desist letter demanding that the committee stop using his name and likeness to raise funds. The president sent similar letters to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to a Trump advisor.Prior to Trump's entrance into politics in 2015, the Republican party struggled with fundraising, particularly in terms of small donors, according to Rich Baris, the director of Big Data Poll. The president's populist appeal drew a flood of small donations to the GOP, which he is now redirecting to his own fundraising infrastructure.The money will allow Trump to support primary challenges against the House Republicans who voted to impeach him and who would otherwise be backed by the RNC.Jason Meister, a member of the Trump campaign advisory board, told The Epoch Times.Trump made a similar appeal to supporters during his comeback speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Feb. 28."There's only one way to contribute to our efforts, to elect America-first Republican conservatives, and in turn to make America great again, and that's through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump.com," the president told the audience in Orlando."So go out there and do whatever you can because we're going to help a lot of great people. We know the right people to help. We need your help to win, and to fight big tech and the radical left and the DC establishment," Trump added.