"We regard any such restrictions as absolutely unacceptable. They cause considerable harm to relations, which are already in a deplorable condition. They [sanctions] are nothing but interference in Russia's internal affairs."

"If one talks about specific people against whom the so-called sanctions, or rather restrictions, were introduced, then it is practically a duplication of those restrictions that are placed on these people under the Russian laws. As it is, these people do not go abroad, do not have the right to open accounts at foreign banks and do not have the right to own property abroad. This cannot be said for some legal entities [against] whom [the sanctions] were also announced."

"absurd and groundless. Moreover, they are unable to yield any effect and devoid of any sense. In this connection we can merely express regret and surprise."

Retaliation

"We will coordinate our own sanctions. The agencies concerned will submit the corresponding proposals to the leadership. The measures will be approved, made public and let known to our opponents in this affair."

Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday, adding that such restrictions were unacceptable. He said:

He added though that the new sanctions introduced against several Russian citizens essentially duplicate the restrictions placed on them under the Russian legislation.

Asked if the Kremlin could offer an explanation as to why the United States and the European Union had selected a strategy of targeted restrictions, Peskov replied:

He added that in general such decisions - be they targeted or not - were regarded by the Kremlin as

Russia's agencies concerned will submit to the country's leadership a draft of retaliatory measures in the wake of the latest restrictions by the EU and the US, Dmitry Peskov stated.

Peskov added that the response to these restrictions would accommodate Russia's interests in the best way. The principle of requital would be observed. "There is the principle of requital and it cannot be avoided in interstate relations," he remarked.