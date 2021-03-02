Let the record also show that Aaron Rupar doesn't know what "purported" means. Because while he's busy sneering at Fox News and Newsmax, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is busy ... canceling Dr. Seuss.
Six of Dr. Seuss' books are about to become hot black-market items:
This is not a drill:
More from the AP:
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator's birthday.How nice to see Dr. Seuss Enterprises collaborating with educators to try to prevent future generations of children from enjoying the books that have brought joy and a love of reading to so many.
"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," it said.
"Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles," it said.
Comment: Biden's administration put a stamp of approval on the suppression by not mentioning Dr. Suess' catalogue in Read Across America Day