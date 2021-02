President Joe Biden is credited with authorizing the deadly air strike that killed an estimated 22 Islamic militants in Syria on Thursday.The rocket attack vaporized three transport vehicles carrying live munitions. It was so impressive it reportedly made Kamala Harris jealous Russia's president Vladimir Putin was told about it first.Watch as President Biden speaks at a Houston vaccine site on Friday. It is absolutely painful to watch."Representatives, uh, Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pannili, uh, excuse me," Biden said and winced.Heartbreaking.The representatives' names, by the way, which every president should know when speaking at an event in their state, are Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Al Green (D-TX), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D-TX).Biden continued on with his speech."I'm going to lose track here," he added. It's as if Biden read a lot of our thoughts.On Friday, another startling event involving the president's memory was reported. Kamala Harris seemingly had to remind Joe Biden to "remember his mask." Watch:The visit to the Lone Star state was accompanied by 75 degree weather and comes two weeks after the Texas freeze storms hit. It seems like Biden was scolded for forgetting it and made up for it by wearing two on his late trip to Texas."The only way to spare more pain and more loss, the only way — these millstones no longer mark our national mourning — these milestones, I should say, no longer, no longer moke — mark our national mourning," Biden said about the coronavirus reportedly claiming 500,000 American lives . It turns out that over a hundred thousand of those lives have already come under the Biden administration in one month.Vice President Harris even took Biden's calls with world leaders on President's Day weekend, while Joe Biden played Mario Kart Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was blunt about what he is hearing on the president's health: He is in "real significant trouble ."So are we, America. So are we.