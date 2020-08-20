"The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he's just lost," said Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician to Obama and President Trump. "I won't make any particular diagnosis about dementia. ... But what I will say is that something is not right," added the retired Navy rear admiral who recently won a House GOP primary in Texas.
And it is getting so bad that he is "not comfortable" with Biden being commander in chief. "I'm not," he said of the top Democrat, set to be nominated by the Democratic Party for president on Thursday.
Jackson's comments are in an upcoming book from Donald Trump Jr., Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible,.....
In the book, the president's son and top campaign supporter addressed current issues and included interviews with key current affairs figures, such as Jackson, who began working in the White House Medical Unit under former President George W. Bush and served as "physician to the president" during the Obama and Trump administrations.
He stressed to Trump Jr. that he hasn't reviewed Biden's records but said that he witnessed the changes to Obama's vice president in person and over time.
Jackson told Trump Jr. in an excerpt provided to Washington Secrets Column:
"Speaking as someone who was in the White House, [I] saw him frequently around the West Wing and other places like that. I know he's always been prone to gaffes, but these aren't gaffes anymore. He can't form sentences. Sometimes, he can't complete a thought. I mean, he gets stuck, and he doesn't know how to get out of the situation that he's in. And he just finally has to give up,"There have been concerns about Biden's mental health throughout the primaries and because of a recent string of verbal blunders despite staying out of public view — sometimes for several days at a time.
Recent polls have shown that the public is also worried about his mental health, and one recent survey said that some fear he won't make it through one term in office.
The concerns have spilled into the media as well. Fox host Maria Bartiromo said on-air this month, "There's a gaffe every day. There's clearly a cognitive issue here." She added, "We know that Joe Biden had one brain aneurysm, and I think it's two, actually."
Biden's doctor in December released a statement that said the 77-year-old is healthy and vigorous.
Despite his credentials, the media aimed its fire at Jackson when he described Trump's health as excellent following a physical. The media helped to doom his nomination as secretary of Veterans Affairs after reporting on management problems in the White House Medical Unit, which he denied. But with the support and help of Trump Jr., he has gone on to win a Texas House primary and is expected to win the seat in the fall.
In Trump's book, Jackson noted the media's double standards on the health of Republicans and Democrats:
"There's such an incredible double standard with these people [in the media]. ... To my knowledge, the president has never made one single flaw in anything he said that would ever lead anyone to believe that he has any cognitive issues whatsoever. ... Vice President Biden does it every single day. So much so they won't even let him speak anymore! And nobody says a damn thing about it. It's crazy; it's hypocrisy at its highest."The president's son agreed. He wrote,
"If Trump made even one Joe Biden gaffe, they would never let it go — we would get a full telepsychiatrist diagnosis, ethics be damned. If Trump had suffered two brain aneurysms and had undergone brain surgeries, people would rightfully bring it up — they would be putting together cause and effect. And they would be right to question if he had a health history like Biden's! It would be a daily onslaught, but for Joe it's crickets."
Jackson told Trump Jr. that while age can be a factor in mental degradation, it isn't universal, and he cited the president as an example.
But it likely is for Biden, he said.
"His age is showing, and it's showing aggressively at this point. Maybe there was a window for him to step out and be a candidate for president of the United States, but I'm a firm believer that that window has closed now.He also expressed concern about Biden's stamina. Noting that Trump often works 16-hour days, Jackson told the president's son.
"His cognitive decline has got to a point where I'm not comfortable as a citizen of this country having him as my commander-in-chief. I'm not."
"You can look at him now, and you can tell. There's no way. He's not going to have that kind of stamina, in my opinion. I'm not trying to make a medical diagnosis.
"I'm concerned."
*Right there is some super high self-deception and hypocrisy to the extent the idiots pretend that they're 'informed.'
RC