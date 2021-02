© REUTERS



recently-leaked UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development (FCDO) documents which revealed a number of nefarious information warfare campaigns waged by London against Moscow in recent years

Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.



Claims 'untrue,' says embattled NGO

After leaked documents, reported on by RT, exposed how bothOn February 23, Grayzone News journalist Aaron Maté revealed on Twitter that Amnesty International had rescinded jailed Russian activist Alexey Navalny's "prisoner of conscience" characterization, on the basisWithin hours, the news outlet Mediazona, founded by members of the Pussy Riot punk collective, published an extraordinary exclusive, duly translated by Latvia-based website Meduza. It claimed Amnesty's decision wasn't influenced by Navalny's past statements and refusal to repudiate them, but in fact resulted from a sinister Kremlin-orchestrated "campaign." It's certainly been a highly effective deflection operation, with far bigger outlets - such asThe primary foundation of this bombshell claim was vanishingly insubstantial.that "people in different countries" who were "tied" to RT "might" have colluded to pressure the organization to rescind his status. Meduza then amplified this falsehood its English language report, bringing it to a global audience.This purported person's suspicion was based on a mere two individuals who filed complaints with Amnesty in respect of Navalny's categorization, allegedly citing a widely-shared Twitter thread written by journalist Katya Kazbek in their admonitions. It documented Meduza implied that Maté was one of the individuals "tied" to RT involved in the dastardly ploy - on the basis he's been interviewed on the news network a handful of times over the course of a decade - while Kazbek was directly referred to as an RT columnist - in reality she's a freelance contributor who wrote a grand total of four op-eds for RT's website between August and November 2020. Ironically, Kazbek has authored far more pieces for the US state-run Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in years past, an inconvenient truth unmentioned by MediaZona and Meduza or the outlets which recycled their propaganda., underlining the article refers explicitly to "people from RT", "not actions by the organization itself"."Amnesty decided to re-examine the case and conducted a thorough review of the evidence base. After painstaking consideration, we concluded that we had made a mistake in our initial determination," the organization stated.The organization still contends Navalny is being persecuted by Russian authorities for "purely political reasons", and calls for his immediate release. This was noted in MediaZona's original article, although seems to have been entirely ignored by the vast army of journalists and pundits who fell hook, line and sinker for the outlet's disinformation.As such, they would have every reason to concoct and amplify an extraordinarily dishonest conspiracy theory in order to whitewash their hero's dubious past, which he has repeatedly refused to repudiate.Both RT and Grayzone's exposés noted. It stated in a 2018 submission to the FCDO that it was "currently delivering audience segmentation and targeting support" for the two outlets,"[They] lack the expertise and tools to understand their audience profiles or consumption habits, and therefore promote content effectively to new audiences," Zinc Network stated.The work - said to have involved "weekly mentoring sessions with specialists from the outlets" - reportedly helped the pair "reach broader audiences and create common framings of issues." In other words, Meduza and Mediazona received surreptitious help at the UK government's behest, and on London's dime, to amplify their reach, improve editorial strategies, and agree joint output messaging.In response to the revelation, Meduza's investigative editor has publicly attacked both RT and Grayzone's reporting, dismissing the document's authenticity, claiming to have been previously unfamiliar with Zinc Network, and rubbishing suggestions the outlet needed outside help to boost its readership.Requests for clarity on how and why Zinc Network referred to ongoing work with Meduza if it never actually happened, submitted to the platform's Editor-in-Chief via email, have remained unanswered for days. However, Meduza's aforementioned Investigations Editor has seemingly admitted publicly that the MediaZona story alleging RT-connected individuals were behind Amnesty's Navalny decision was indeed revenge for exposing his employer's clandestine connections with the British state. "Consider us even," he sneered Meduza crops up in several other leaked FCDO documents. In one file Zinc Network drew attention to the case of itsAs a result, the company pledged to provide bizarrely intimate assistance, including "counselling and mental health support" to individuals and organizations with which it collaborated, along with "a pool of specialists" to give guidance on "legal training and advocacy, personal safety and training focused around gender issues."The same document also promised to "increase search ranking and visibility" of media platforms in the Baltics, by teaching them search engine optimization techniques, as well as "paid search activity for priority phrases" training in order to direct people searching for the phrase "news in Russian" away from RT.It's unknown if Meduza has received financial support, directly or indirectly, from Whitehall, but the leaked files indicate the outlet has previously struggled to sustain itself.- it went on to note Meduza was "currently experiencing difficulties in raising advertising funds."No such difficulty seemingly bedevils Meduza any longer. Although in a more than slightly hypocritical twist, given the news organization seeks to expose corruption and vested interests, Meduza refuses to disclose who or what ultimately keeps its lights on."I can't tell you whether those financing the Meduza Project are Russian or foreign. There's a huge discussion about our investors among Russian journalists, with some saying we have to tell people who they are," the outlet's Editor-in-Chief explained in 2014. "Yes, in a fairer world we probably should, but not in Russia...We have to protect our product and we have to protect our investors."In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Amnesty International sought to justify its decision to remove the anti-corruption campaigner's designation as a "prisoner of conscience." In the release, the civil liberties watchdog said that the claims that its decision was "a response to external pressure are untrue and ignore our longstanding and detailed internal policy."In its attempt to set the record straight later that day, Amnesty said that it had made the move after re-examiningHowever, the charity still reserved some criticism for the scrutiny it has faced from the press, alleging that it "has itself been the target of misinformation campaigns by the Russian authorities and state-run media [sic]." Regardless, it says,