Erosion, erosion, please tell me when the next cemetery will collapse into the sea!The apocalyptic scenery was captured on video. It clearly shows the macabre moment when the front part of the old cemetery with its seven-story urn wall and four family chapels fell into the sea. OMG!Luckily, there weren't any visitors in the cemetery when the collapse occurred as it is closed on Mondays.About 200 coffins slid into the water. Gravestones and urns also piled up in the rubble and mud.Although spectacular, it wasn't too wise to build this 150-year-old cemetery on a cliff overlooking the sea - even if it was thought to be the final resting place of seafarers, shipbuilders and fishermen... Just because of erosion (rain, wind and waves).Such an event is unpredictable said many Italian officials... LOL!Meanwhile, many coffins have been washing up into the pretty harbor town, and officials have been piling them up on the pier. What a nice view! The same stuff happened in France and Italy again after apocalyptic floods last October.