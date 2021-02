© Facebook



The Conservative Political Action Conference has scrapped musician Young Pharaoh's appearance at its annual conference over a report that he called Judaism a "complete lie" and said it was "made up for political gain," it was revealed Monday.The Buffalo, New York-based artist, who has also propagated QAnon conspiracy theories and falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines will "alter your DNA," previously called Jewish people "thieving fake Jews," Media Matters reported He also claimed that "all the censorship" and "pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews" and wrote Big Tech companies, the media and social media platforms are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and Israel "through Jewish CEO[s]."Young Pharaoh, who also calls himself a "scholar" and "philosopher," took to Twitter to slam the decision and offered to pay $50,000 for the chance to debate "the top #Jewish rabbi" on the matter.The CPAC is scheduled for Feb. 25-28 in Orlando and bills itself as "the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world."and planned speakers include former President Donald Trump , Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and other leading Republican voices.