If you haven't been to college lately, you probably haven't heard any of the new jargon poisoning the classroom. If you want to hear what it sounds like, then take a look at this TikTok video which features a "hostage situation but it's a college discussion section."A lot of the phrases you hear in the video seem ridiculous — "kidnapping oriented," "outdated and problematic language," and "point the gun in a more equitable way." Of course, no one expects a victim of a real hostage situation to speak to her kidnappers in this stilted language. In fact, I think most of us don't expect regular people to talk like this in any situation.Lukus Berber, a class of 2019 alumnus of the University of Chicago, said "the professor asked white people not to chime in most of the time" while he was taking a race theory political science course during his fourth year. "It was just another example of absurd leftist authoritarianism that, ironically, has a nasty flourish of racism," said Berber.Even if a professor does work hard to facilitate open dialogue, many students are still afraid to speak their minds for fear of social shaming and ostracization at the hands of their peers for contributing with non-mainstream (a.k.a non-left-wing) takes.Why are schools training college students to self-censor or couch their beliefs in leftist jargon? The answer is the left hopes the indoctrination beginning at school will bleed into every other aspect of American life. Students take what they learn in college and apply it wherever they go after graduation.Evita Duffy is an intern at The Federalist and a junior at the University of Chicago, where she studies American History. She loves the Midwest, lumberjack sports, writing, & her family. Follow her on Twitter at @evitaduffy_1