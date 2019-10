© Reuters / Michael Dadler

A person who uses the word 'bitch' directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person.

A Massachusetts congressman wants to end sexism by punishing sexist language - specifically the word "b***h" - with fines and even jail. But policing speech doesn't kill the underlying sentiment - that requires real social change.Worse, any witness to the use of the word can complain.Hunt's bill, which he insists was submitted at the request of a constituent, is far from the only example of the Democratic Party clutching its pearls over speech while giving the sentiment beneath that speech a pass.Criminalizing "sexist" language to curb sexism reverses cause and effect.Such words are no longer acceptable to use because of significant organizing, marching, and other forms of protest from sit-ins to boycotts.Yet liberals seem to have forgotten even that. College students and professors at the University of Connecticut turned out in protest earlier this week, demanding the arrest of two students who were overheard calling each other racial slurs in a vulgar word game. The mob didn't stop to realize that the slur - once a commonplace insult directed at black people - is now considered an obscenity thanks to the strides American society has made toward equality. The students were using it to shock - rather like someone yelling "b***h" in a public place.Politicians should have a better grasp of history than college students, but this is not always the case. Earlier this week, Democratic congressman Al Green pounced on President Donald Trump for comparing his impeachment probe to a "lynching." Green, who is black, excoriated the president for appropriating his racial history - even though the word simply means an extrajudicial execution by a mob, and Democrats used it to defend their own president Bill Clinton during his impeachment in 1999.It's not that there isn't room for improvement in the US with regard to gender and racial equality. Congress - should it desire - could pass laws to help reduce the racial disparities in criminal convictions and sentencing, instead of demanding (in California, at least) that felons be referred to as "justice-involved persons" so as not to offend their delicate sensibilities.It could mandate paid maternity leave like the rest of the developed world, giving women more opportunities to advance in the workplace without penalizing them for giving birth; instead, some states (California again) mandate "de-gendering" of job titles like postman, policeman, and fireman. But playing speech-police is the easy way to signal virtue, while changing social norms is difficult.Massachusetts' 'b***h bill' is clearly unconstitutional, civil rights attorney Harvey Silverglate told the Herald, and fortunately Hunt is getting some pushback from his fellow legislators.