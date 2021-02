© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed

Nearly six years on, the coalition has made little progress, with the Yemeni capital of Sanaa remaining under Houthi control

"The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations. The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen," the State Department said in a statement Tuesday.Earlier, Mark Lowcock, United Nations undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, tweeted that a direct assault on the city "would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee - with unimaginable humanitarian consequences."Separately, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday that the US has formally removed the Houthis from its list of global terrorist entities."Today, on February 16, 2021, the US Departmen of State has revoked the Ansarallah designations which has resulted in Ansarallah no longer being blocked pursuant to Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 594, the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 597, or Executive Order 13224, as amended," the Treasury said in a statement, using another name for the Houthis.Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia in early 2015 after a popular uprising., and the militia launching dozens of drone and missile strikes at sites inside Saudi Arabia itself.The Saudi-led coalition reported that at least one of the drones was safely and intercepted and destroyed.The Biden administration announced its plans to revoke the Houthis' terror designation last week , specifying however that it would keep three senior Houthi leaders on its terror list, and impose new sanctions on some members of the group., leading to fears that the move could threaten critical deliveries of international humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation, which even before the conflict was one of the poorest countries on earth., with the move widely interpreted as a sign of the end of direct US support for Riyadh's six-year-long war in Yemen.Last week, the State Department emphasized that despite its plans to lift the terror designation, the US would "certainly keep up the pressure on the [Houthi] leadership," and provide unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's "ability to defend itself on its territory against threats." At the same time, the Biden administration has promised to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemen conflict through negotiations