Thousands of Mauritians protested in the capital Port-Louis calling for the government to resign alleging corruption and fraud.They marched up to the office of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth."I'm here because I want there to be a change. If I stay at home there will be no change!"The government is alsoThe Panamanian-flagged MV Wakashio ship ran aground in July, spilling 1,000 tonnes of fuel near two environmentally protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve."All these parties that have governed us have ruined our lives!" said another protester."If we are in this current situation it is because of these political parties which have governed us for the last 50 years."So my presence here is to be in solidarity with the whole Mauritian Nation, to say "NO" to these mafia systems," he said.