Above: Sample Chandrayaan-1 observations of lunar surface water [ mor e]

Would you believe, Earth is windy, too? Our own planet produces a breeze of electrified gas. It's like the solar wind, only different, and it may have important implications for space weather on the Moon.According to a new study published in the January 2021 edition of the Astrophysical Journal Letters, Earth wind can actually make HO on the lunar surface."Hydrogen ions in Earth wind combine with oxygen in Moon rocks and soil to make hydroxyl (OH) and water (HO)," explains one of the lead authors, Quanqi Shi of Shandong University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. "This came as a surprise."Solar wind does it all the time. However, this kind of water was expected to dry up once a month when the Moon enters Earth's magnetic tail. Terrestrial magnetism deflects solar wind, turning the faucet to the OFF position.But that's not what happened.The researchers looked at data from NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) onboard India's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which was orbiting the Moon in 2009 when the Moon made multiple passes through Earth's magnetic tail.In fact, when it comes to producing water, Earth wind has some big advantages over solar wind. When the full Moon is inside Earth's magnetic tail, it is surrounded by Earth wind and feels its impact from every direction.-unlike the solar wind which rains down only on the lunar dayside.Another potential advantage of Earth wind:"Oxygen is another key element of water," points out Shi. "Whether these oxygen ions can contribute to the formation of lunar water is a very intriguing question for future study."Want to learn more? Read the original research here: " Earth Wind as a Possible Exogenous Source of Lunar Surface Hydration