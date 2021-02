© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images



The historic opening day of the first Senate impeachment trial of a former president was fiery and emotional in some moments.Democrat House managers and lawyers for former President Donald Trump primarily clashed over the constitutionality of trying a private citizen who was impeached seven days before his term as president expired.The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of "incitement to insurrection" for his Jan. 6 speech at a rally near the White House as rioters began to break into the Capitol to try to stop lawmakers' count of electoral votes for president in a joint session of Congress.Senate Republicans who joined all Democrats in voting to continue the trial were Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.All but Cassidy had voted two weeks earlier against a similar measure calling the trial unconstitutional.Here are six major highlights of the proceedings Tuesday.Raskin warned that if the Senate failed to hold the trial, it would create a "January exception" for any president who decided to engage in dangerous conduct in his final days in office."It's an invitation to the president to take his best shot at anything he may want to do on his way out the door — including using violent means to lock that door," Raskin said.A second Trump lawyer, David Schoen, said that a Senate trial of the former president would subject future former officeholders to being impeached and tried by the Senate.Schoen asserted that it would be a de facto "bill of attainder," forbidden by the Constitution, that allows legislatures instead of courts to enact judgments."One reason you must send this message here and now is because of the complete lack of due process that brought this article of impeachment before this body," he told senators. "God forbid we should ever lower our vigilance to the principle of due process."Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., one of the nine House impeachment managers, brought up two officials who were impeached by the House after they left office.In 1876, War Secretary William Belknap resigned to avoid impeachment in a corruption scandal. However, the House opted to impeach Belknap anyway. After intense debate, the Senate held a trial."Belknap made the exact same argument that President Trump is making today: that you all lack jurisdiction," Neguse said in the Senate chamber. "Many senators were outraged by that argument. Outraged."In the case of Belknap, the Senate voted 37-29 that it had jurisdiction to try him.The Senate later acquitted Belknap after only a majority of senators — not the two-thirds required — voted to convict him. Of the 25 senators who voted against conviction, 22 said they believed he was guilty but voted to acquit because of a lack of jurisdiction.The nation's first impeachment was of Sen. William Blount in 1797, over charges of conspiring with Great Britain. The problem was that the Senate already had expelled Blount. The upper chamber opted not to try a former official when it was water under the bridge.However, Neguse's point seemed to be that Blount didn't argue that he wasn't subject to a Senate trial because he was a former official.Castor focused on the point of the trial, which he said was gaining a guilty verdict to disqualify Trump from running for office in the future.Schoen added that the impeachment trial was an effort "by a group of partisan politicians seeking to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene and seeking to disenfranchise 74 million-plus American voters."Trump's lawyers contended that his second impeachment constituted a violation of his First Amendment rights because it had to do with his speech to supporters Jan. 6.One House manager, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., stressed that Trump was not impeached for stating unpopular opinions."President Trump was not impeached because he used words that the House decided are forbidden or unpopular," Cicilline said on the Senate floor. "He was impeached for inciting armed violence against the government of the United States."Cicilline added: "We must not, we cannot continue down the path of partisanship and division that has turned the Capitol into an armed fortress."The Democrats' impeachment managers insisted the trial of Trump was important to heal the country."We cannot have unity without accountability," Cicilline said.However, Schoen said a trial would polarize the country even further.Schoen referred to the video that the House impeachment managers used to open the trial:Castor stressed that the attack on the Capitol was "repugnant.""You will not hear any member of the team representing former President Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters and those that breached the Capitol, the very citadel of our democracy," he said.