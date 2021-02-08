© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo



The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, while plans are also being drawn up for a one-off "excessive profits tax", the newspaper reported.Finance minister Rishi Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes at the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the COVID-19 furlough programme and support for businesses, the report said.He has promised to put public finances on a sustainable footing once the economy begins to recover.The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Sunday Times report.