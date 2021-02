"The Stock Market has had an interesting week to say the least. We are happy to report that the Wall Street Charging Bull is secure and continues to preside over Bowling Green for the foreseeable future."

The Charging Bull statue in Manhattan's Financial District has become the sight of protests amid a wider financial rebellion happening online. On Friday, a handful of activists were seen in Bowling Green Park, posing with the bull, and holding signs that saidA thin band of tape was also placed on the statue's head and rear end, featuring slogans likeand— both allusions to the GameStop insurrection against hedge funds organized by Reddit's "Wall Street Bets" community.which faces the New York Stock Exchange building. Both the bull and the girl are meant to symbolize the power, bravery and daring of the city's financial traders.In response, the New York Police Department (NYPD) mobilized its anti-terrorism unit,to protect and secure the area. It announced The bull was covered in a blue tarp to prevent further vandalism.The decision to deploy counter-terrorism officers on the streets of Manhattan was not well appreciated, at least judging by replies left on the unit's official social media pages.was the highest rated response . Other popular replies included,and,The NYPD decision comes amid a growing movement aimed at punishing wealthy hedge funds who have spent enormous sums betting on the demise of a number of companies, including video games retailer, movie theater chainand Finnish telecommunications company. Organized primarily on Reddit community /r/WallStreetBets In response to mounting losses, ironically-namedof a number of well-performing stocks, including GameStop, and evenMessaging platformrestoring its good rating.Theof late due to its heavy-handed tactics. During the summer, its vehicles were caught plowing through dozens of people demonstrating in support of George Floyd, ironically protesting against police brutality.In June, theas he was leaving his job, kicking and beating his head in until he lay unmoving in the fetal position. Valentine had to go back to the same hospital he just left for treatment, his co-workers putting seven staples in his head and attempting to stop the bleeding. Valentine suggested that his attackers may have only stopped after they noticed his bloodied hospital identification. The organization also deployed a number of fake yellow taxi cabs in order to arrest protestors breaking the city's curfew laws.Going further back, the department's behavior during theis often cited as a reason for the movement's growth, with scenes ofsuch as officer Anthony Bologna wantonly pepper-spraying sitting protestors, or the mass arrest of more than 700 people on the Brooklyn Bridge triggering outrage nationwide. Thealso helped spur the movement for black lives.Withthe NYPD dwarfs the police departments of other cities in its sheer size. It also boasts double the police per capita than urban centers like Phoenix and Dallas. The department's $6 billion is larger than the total GDP of over 40 countries and eats into the far smaller budgets for underfunded essential services. Current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has overseen the great expansion of the force, both in budget and in number.