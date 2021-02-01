THE SPY STONE PUT US IN AN AWKWARD POSITION. WE WERE CAUGHT RED-HANDED. THEY HAVE CLEARLY BEEN AWARE OF THIS FOR A WHILE AND HAVE BEEN SAVING THE STORY FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES," EXPLAINED JONATHAN POWELL, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF FOR FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR.

Cryptocurrency in business: the amount of embezzlement incriminated to Navalny may significantly increase

15 years have passed since the history of the British "spy stone" in Moscow. Despite the fact that later the former head of Tony Blair's chancellery admitted the use of this device by the special services of the United Kingdom, British agents and potential targets of their recruitment did not seem to show any more conspiracy.As the FSB officer noted, "the MI6 embassy station continues to actively participate in work with the Russian opposition, support various NGOs by giving them grants." With details - RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev.Espionage is a dirty word. But everyone does it. This is not an easy matter. However, a big risk is a big reward. If you can pull it off, you have won the jackpot and no one will ever know. But if you screw up ... of course, you won't end up in shame.Take the case 15 years ago, for example. Out of the blue, a high-ranking British diplomat made himself an outlandish habit: he began to go on incomprehensible walks in very strange places.The route was the same every time. They did not immediately sound the alarm on this matter, but the Russian counterintelligence decided that such unusual behavior should be watched.Christopher Peart, secretary-archivist at the British Embassy in Moscow, certainly looks no more suspicious.And suddenly another British diplomat chooses the same route for walking. And one day, while walking, one of these diplomats gets off the side of the road, kicks a stone, and then goes on. And here it is just right to sound the alarm ...The FSB understands that something is wrong. They continue to monitor - so what? Two more British diplomats begin pilgrimage to this stone.And then at one point, Mark Doe - the then second secretary of the British embassy, ​​whom Russian counterintelligence identified as an MI6 agent - took and took the stone with him.The British did not admit their failure until 2012, when a former adviser to British Prime Minister Tony Blair officially announced that this fact had taken place, "says the Russian FSB counterintelligence officer.Since then, technologies have become smaller, and then this was replaced by this: the Internet and instant messengers. But while the methods and tactics may have changed, the goals and strategies remain the same. Intelligence, surveillance, deception, treason.It would seem that British agents and potential targets of their recruitment in the future should have been better conspiracy ... But no.The Federal Security Service has released fresh materials showing how Mark Doe's successor is similarly awkwardly following in his footsteps.James William Thomas Ford walks into a restaurant in Moscow.Former second secretary for political affairs of the embassy in the Russian Federation. Identified as secret agent MI6.Married to Elizabeth Grenberg, identified as a Swedish intelligence agent.*. He currently lives in the UK.The meeting was overseen by Russian counterintelligence, which monitored Special Agent Ford."If we had more money, we would certainly expand our team. A person who spends here ... I don't know, 10, 20 million dollars a year for support will see a completely different picture. And for those with billions at stake, that's not that much money. I am trying to convey this message in my fundraising campaign, to convey it to the leaders of the business community, "Ashurkov says on the video.The opposition even has a plan that is strikingly similar in content to what it accuses the government of. From bombarding voters with propaganda to behind-the-scenes deals with elites., "he continues.The amount of embezzlement from FBK * and related funds incriminated to Alexey Navalny and his associates may increase 1.6 times - from 356 ...Only by reinforcing rumors that foreign intelligence services are helping the opposition, Ashurkov apparently turns to Great Britain for help. For information from the authorities and special services for use in investigations."In some cases we do not have direct evidence, they are circumstantial, but I am sure that the British anti-fraud service has access to a large amount of information that is not available to us. And if ... I am sure that the British services have data confirming the connection between Abramovich, Usmanov, people in the Russian government ... I think Great Britain is a key European country that can influence Russia and which is tightening its position in relation to it " - says Ashurkov on the video.And the UK can benefit greatly for itself. Here Ashurkov decided not to beat around the bush."Together with the London Henry Jackson Society, we will publish a report on VTB Bank. It says that VTB ... - continues Ashurkov (a short pause due to the arrival of the waitress: you never know if she's a spy and is trying to eavesdrop on the conversation), - ... that VTB is involved in corruption, that the risk management system does not work, and we will lead to the fact that it poses a threat to European financial markets and their integrity, since it is a significant player there. And they make it harder for UK companies like Lloyds, RBS and Barclay's to compete. "Despite Ashurkov's hints, Mr. Ford does not make any promises of direct financial assistance."The legislation on foreign agents will certainly be an important issue this fall. We provide support to various NGOs. When the new legislation comes into force, I think this will be given a lot of attention," - says Ford. "They will have to prove that they are not political or foreign agents. We are funding a project that they are doing ... mainly in Ukraine, but also in other countries ... it concerns open government ... an open government partnership.. ""We are ready to cooperate with them. We just don't think it will be effective, "Ashurkov replies.In addition to ethical issues, it should also be noted here that such actions would also, of course, be viewed as a threat to security.And that is exactly what they are - from the point of view of the FSB.The MI6 ambassadorial station, solving its main task of obtaining secret information about the military and economic potential of Russia, continues to actively participate in the work of the embassy with the Russian opposition, support various NGOs by issuing grants to them," says an FSB counterintelligence officer. "The fact that the opposition in Russia has connections with foreign governments and sometimes even works in their interests has never been a secret."Let's see what happens. This is what I'm going to do, "Ashurkov comments."It's not an easy task," says Ford laughing.However, such cooperation is likely to raise serious questions from voters.The Anti-Corruption Foundation is included in the register of NPOs performing the functions of a foreign agent, by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation dated 09.10.2019.** "Transparency International - R" is included in the register of NPOs performing the functions of a foreign agent by the decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation dated 07.04.2015.