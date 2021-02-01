Here is a sample of the latest stupidity. Due to the latest strains of COVID-19, we may need to put on more masks, or something. Behold:
It has led some public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden on COVID-19, to recommend layering up on masks or opting for a more protective N95 mask when going out in public."So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective and that's the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95," he said.
Masks cover the mouth and nose to limit respiratory droplets and virus particles from getting in or out, Fauci, who also is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained on NBC's "Today" show.
If you missed the media eating this up, absorb some of the lunacy.
An article in the Detroit Free Press cited a journal article that said wearing a second mask may help, because it may help the fit if one is wearing a surgical-grade mask underneath. Because, you know, this is exactly how the Karen mask army is going to interpret this nuanced information. My favorite thing about the journal article cited is because it concedes for the five-millionth time that cloth "masks" are worthless:
"Cloth masks ranged in particle removal efficiency from 28% to 91% when worn as designed."It's a source of never-ending amusement when the COVID hysteria-mongers cite studies that debunk their own public policy positions.
Since the only person apparently qualified to fact-check Fauci is Fauci, he circled back and issued a correction of himself... himself.
"There's no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference," Dr. Fauci said in an interview with the National Institute of Health.
Much like the lockdowns and mask-wearing among the general public, the common people are just supposed to do it, regardless of the lack of scientific evidence. This is not how public policy is supposed to work in a "democracy."
Comment: Fauci has well proven himself to be a crazy-making agent of chaos. Thanks to him we can probably look forward to many more statements that add to the stress and authoritarian mandates of the Covid-hysteria for the foreseeable future.
