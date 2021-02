It has led some public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden on COVID-19, to recommend layering up on masks or opting for a more protective N95 mask when going out in public.



Masks cover the mouth and nose to limit respiratory droplets and virus particles from getting in or out, Fauci, who also is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained on NBC's "Today" show.

"Cloth masks ranged in particle removal efficiency from 28% to 91% when worn as designed."

It was a short-lived fascination for the Fauci fanboys and girls: Double-mask, no, triple mask , no quadruple mask — it could save a life!Here is a sample of the latest stupidity. Due to the latest strains of COVID-19, we may need to put on more masks, or something. Behold "So if you have a physical covering with one layer,," he said.If you missed the media eating this up, absorb some of the lunacy.An article in the Detroit Free Press cited a journal article that said wearing a second mask may help, because it may help the fit if one is wearing a surgical-grade mask underneath. Because, you know, this is exactly how the Karen mask army is going to interpret this nuanced information. My favorite thing about the journal article cited is because it concedes for the five-millionth time that cloth "masks" are worthless:Since the only person apparently qualified to fact-check Fauci is Fauci, he circled back and issued a correction of himself... himself.Dr. Fauci said in an interview with the National Institute of Health.Much like the lockdowns and mask-wearing among the general public, the common people are just supposed to do it, regardless of the lack of scientific evidence. This is not how public policy is supposed to work in a "democracy."