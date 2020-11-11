75 and 80 percent of the over 200,000 deaths thus far could have been prevented by using HCQ!

2. In his emphasis on contagion control, Fauci continually promotes public fear, anxiety and loss of freedoms by promoting masks and lockdowns.

"Now Fauci is the architect of 200,000 needless deaths from COVID-19, while he pushed the approval of the now-discredited remdesivir by larding his review panels with inordinate members having economic ties to its manufacturer. There are clinically-established medications to treat COVID-19 immediately when it becomes symptomatic: hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, bromhexine, faviprivir, bamlanivimab, antibiotics, steroids, zinc, vitamins, on-and-on. But Fauci did not direct NIH randomized trials of early use of these medications. Instead he gambled away millions of lives on a strategy of late-stage hospitalization with remdesivir and the rest of us sheltering in place in fear, waiting to be saved by a COVID-19 vaccine of unknown effectiveness. "