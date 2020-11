© Getty Images



Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new coronavirus guidance: "Do what you're told."In an interview Thursday, the coronavirus task force member and infectious disease expert pushed back on the notion that scientists were "authoritarian" for promoting strict lockdowns and social distancing measures.The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has repeatedly clashed with President Trump and his administration, who have dismissed him as "a bit of an alarmist" amid the pandemic.It comes as public health officials and the Trump administration grapple with how to combat new record numbers of daily coronavirus infections.Daily US cases topped 150,000 for the first time Wednesday, while hospitalizations have also hit another all-time high.Fauci said the nation could avoid another round of economically devastating lockdowns if people simply washed their hands, wore a mask and remained socially distant."It sounds simple in the context of this ominous outbreak, but in fact we can turn it around," he said.