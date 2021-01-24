New York Times reporter Michael Scheer asked Fauci to share his emotional thoughts about the change of administrations and speaking about the virus going forward.
"The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what evidence, what the science is and know that that's it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling," he said.
Comment: Translation: "Now I can more or less lie with impunity, and not be challenged by others for my wholesale propaganda."
Scheer noted that Fauci had already joked about feeling liberated under President Joe Biden.
"You said I was joking about it. I was very serious," Fauci said with a laugh.
Fauci said that he did not take "pleasure" in contradicting Trump but said he experienced relief at being able to talk like a scientist.
Comment: Translation: "Now I can make better use of all my sciency-sounding rhetoric so as to better confuse people about what Covi-19 actually is."
He also said that he was pleased that he did not have to contradict the president on issues of science.
"It was very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like Hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact."
Comment: Translation: "Now I can can continue to poo poo any and all of the research and evidence regarding the proven beneficial effects of Hydroxychloroquine and other things like that - that individuals can take in lieu of fast-tracked and very likely dangerous vaccines we'd like everyone and their mother to take yesterday."
Malevolent technocrat Fauci used CNN as a venue to continue trashing the Trump administration and anyone not buying into his Big Lies: