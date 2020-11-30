Senator Paul argued that spread of the virus is very low among young people and that America should send children back to school.
This was a scathing attack on the power-drunk Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Comment: See: Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
On Sunday, now that the elections are over, Dr. Fauci suggested it is good to open the schools.
This man should be brought before a court of law.
Fauci has been wrong every step of the way.
Here is a list of Dr. Fauci's many mistakes, missteps and lies.
First it was Russiagate.
Then it was Ukrainegate.
Then it was Covidgate.
Then it was BLM-Riots-gate.
Now that they succeeded in brazenly stealing the election for Biden, suddenly life is great again and all our problems are over. Makes me sick. I've voted Democrat - straight ticket - all my life, but if I ever bother to vote again, it will be straight Republican. The arrogant asswipes think they are so clever and we are so dumb we cannot figure out how we have been gaslighted. You know what? F%ck them, and their mothers too.