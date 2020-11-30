Back in July Senator Rand Paul, who is a medical doctor, slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for failing to provide leadership on the closing of schools due to the coronavirus.Senator Paul argued that spread of the virus is very low among young people and that America should send children back to school.On Sunday, now that the elections are over, Dr. Fauci suggested it is good to open the schools.Fauci has been wrong every step of the way.Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.