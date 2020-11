© Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has now begun to argue that President Trump's refusal to concede and allow a White House transition could delay a vaccine rollout.In an interview with NBC's "Today," Fauci said that he was "concerned" about a delayed transition of power.Fauci noted that the two vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are quite effective."This is something that just is now going in the very, very strong, right direction. The vaccines are effective. We want to get it approved as quickly as we possibly can. We want to get doses to people starting in December, and then we want to really get the ball rolling," he asserted. "We want a smooth process for that," Fauci said. "And the way you do that is by essentially having the two groups speak to each other and exchange information.""I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit," Fauci said while speaking at Washington National Cathedral. "I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you're told.""I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency that we have right now, but," he added. "It's not going to be a light switch, Jake. We're not going to turn it on and off, going from where we are to completely normal. ... It's going to be a gradual accrual of more normality as the weeks and the months go by as we get well into 2021."