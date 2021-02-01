© Twitter screen capture



Earlier this month, a roadside bomb targeting Somalian lawmaker Muhudin Hassan Afrah killed at least four soldiers in Mogadishu.A huge blast has rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu and was followed by sounds of gunfire, Reuters reported, citing a witness.According to Radio Dalsan, the incident took place outside Hotel Afric, located on the road to the airport. The hotel's security guards allegedly exchanged fire with al-Shabaab militants.The local authorities have not yet provided any comment on the incident and it remains unclear what may have caused the blast.The first photos and videos from the scene have been shared online.The al-Shabaab terrorist group frequently carries out attacks against the country's government, which is supported by the UN and the African Union peacekeeping mission.