"The current regulatory environment demands strong compliance leadership, and Henry will play a key role in driving our ongoing commitment to continually strengthen our global compliance and risk management functions."

Facebook announced that it has hired its first chief compliance officer as the company faces scrutiny from regulators.will join Facebook on Feb. 8 to head the social media giant's compliance team, The Wall Street Journal reported. Moniz previously served as chief compliance officer and chief audit executive for media company ViacomCBS and will be the first to hold the title of compliance chief at Facebook.Facebook reportedly hopes Moniz's appointment will help the company move toward itsNewstead said in a statement:Facebook has faced increasing pressure from lawmakers and other regulators globally onEarlier this month,despite top executives claiming the platform would stop doing so. Markey said that the situation cast doubt on Facebook's compliance."These findings cast serious doubt on Facebook's compliance with the promises you have publicly made to me and to your users," Markey said at the time, referencing CEO Mark Zuckerberg's statement to a Senate committee that Facebook had "taken the step of stopping recommendations in groups for all political content on social issue groups."Facebook has had a compliance group, but Moriz will be the first to be a dedicated compliance officer, the Journal reported.