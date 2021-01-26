© Reuters/Anton Vaganov



The pair seen in the viral clip which caused so much outrage on social media have met again asA short video, made during a rally demanding the release of opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Saturday, showed a woman standing in the way of three officers in riot gear as they were escorting a detained man.Russian media reported that the medics described her condition as "serious" asOn Sunday, Margarita was already feeling well enough to accept visitors, with one of them being the very cop who delivered her the blow. He came to the woman's ward with a bunch of flowers and delivered "deepest and sincere apologies."he explained.The apology was accepted. The woman told the officer that he shouldn't worry and that things can sometimes happen under the influence of "adrenaline.""Everybody is alive. The flowers are so nice... It's fine. Godspeed," she said.After the outcry on social media, St Petersburg police opened a probe into the kicking incident. The riot cop wasn't the first visitor in Margarita's ward on the day as local senior police chief, Colonel Sergey Muzyka, also came to apologize, saying that what happened to the woman was "unacceptable." Authorities have promised to provide any necessary help to the victim.