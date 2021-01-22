© Bonnie Cash



House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) is requesting that the FBI investigate Parler and the social media platform's role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.She also announced Thursday that her committee will look into Parler as part of a broader investigation of websites that may promote violence.Parler reappeared earlier this week, but without any functionality.Russian-based technology firm DDoS-Guard recently started providing services to the platform but claims not to be hosting it.