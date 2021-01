Parler CEO John Matze has gone into hiding with his family after receiving death threats.Because of Big Tech censorship, Parler, the free speech alternative to Twitter, became the fastest growing social media company — until they got deplatformed by Amazon, Apple and Google in a coordinated attack.Last week Amazon kicked Parler off their webhosting service, meaning the platform will be offline until they find a new host.



