, the free speech friendly social network, says traffic has increased by more than 750 percent in the past few days, following the blacklisting of President Donald Trump from most mainstream tech platforms.
"Our traffic is up 753% in the past 24 hours. Tens of millions of visits," said Gab in response to a question about slow loading speeds.
The free speech network announced that it would bring ten new servers online to handle the increased traffic volume.
Gab was the first free speech alternative to Twitter. It takes a hardline stance on freedom of speech, allowing all legal content except pornography.
Users are allowed to control their own experience on the platform through the creation of custom word filters and blocks
Gab takes an equally hardline stance on illegal content and threats of violence
, encouraging users to proactively report such content for removal.
Despite this longstanding policy, both Apple and Google have, for years banned the Gab app from their app stores, a fate which has also befallen Parler
Launched in May 2017, Gab has faced attempted censorship and suppression from multiple quarters, leading to innovative approaches to circumvent it.
To avoid censorship by cloud hosting companies, Gab maintains its own physical servers
. Gab is also in the process of developing the Gab phone, to circumvent app store censorship.
Gab also developed Dissenter, a browser extension that adds a comments section to every website on the internet. When mainstream browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox banned the extension, Gab launched its own web browser, also called Dissenter.
In response to the surge in traffic, Gab founder and CEO Andrew Torba gave a concise comment to Breitbart News:
"Checkmate, Silicon Valley."
Meanwhile Parler is being punished. After this initial threat:
Amazon shut down the network
early this morning. It was reportedly hacked, with all its users' personal data leaked
In their viral post, the Redditor asserted that one of Parler's hosting platforms, Twilio, accidentally exposed the app's security authentications via a press release. This in turn could have allowed any person to create a blank administrator account and access all of Parler's private content, which, besides message history and geo data, might have included users' driver's license photos, which were used to create a verified account.
Parler is reportedly suing Amazon:
Pinterest has joined
in the criminal pile-on, cracking down on 'hateful' pro-Trump content.
The imageboard platform, best known for its cooking recipes and interior design tips, confirmed that it has been limiting hashtags related to pro-Trump topics, such as #StopTheSteal, in an effort to weed out unsavory content.
"Pinterest isn't a place for threats, promotion of violence or hateful content," a Pinterest spokesperson told Axios. "Our team is continuing to monitor and removing harmful content, including misinformation and conspiracy theories that may incite violence."
Welcome to 1984. There are even calls for digitally removing
Trump from his cameo in Home Alone 2
Twitter shares have dropped
over 11%. But lost profits won't stop them. This is a full-on ideological hysteria that will lead to nothing good. Just as Covid-19 provided the pretext for the institution and normalization of totalitarian government measures, the Capitol Hill riot is only a pretext to give the totalitarians what they've always wanted.
Being so lax in security that the entire database gets leaked?
That kinda pisses me off.