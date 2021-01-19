© Reuters / Bing Guan



Conservative social media platform Parler is back, and after failing to completely railroad it off the internet, respectable "experts" are now whining about its new Russian links. But even those links aren't what they seem.Parler reappeared online on Sunday, with a solitary post by CEO John Matze promising the imminent return of the conservative-friendly social media platform.However, researchers looked up Parler's IP address and found that it belongs to a Russian firm. The company, DDoS-Guard, serves as a middleman of sorts, screening incoming traffic to protect the site against Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, much like CloudFlare or Amazon's own CloudFront.DDoS-Guard told RIA Novosti on Tuesday that it is not hosting Parler. But the mere mention of Russia was enough to have internet "experts" on Twitter seeing red.Despite Vickery's kvetching, the actual location of DDoS-Guard's servers is unknown. They are likely scattered all over the world. Yet Vickery wasn't the only wannabe cyber policeman to sound the alarm.One so-called-expert, Adam Sculthorpe, suggested that "Parler is actively helping improve Russian disinformation campaigns, and help Russia identify strategic targets." After liberal pundits and politicians spent the last four years blaming the West's social ills on "Russian interference" and "Russian meddling," such rhetoric is par for the course.Vickery, for example, has openly warned anyone showing up to Trump's final send-off ceremony on Wednesday that they will be branded with "permanent persona non grata status. Forever."American journalists have described Trump's 'MAGA' movement as something to be "cleansed" from public life, and openly stated their desire to "deprogram" his supporters. With Big Tech willing and able to enforce their demands, these same journalists and researchers shouldn't be surprised when platforms like Parler that promise free speech decide to do business with companies outside the US.