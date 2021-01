It's an odd way to seek national unity: call a significant portion of the American public white supremacists, racists, and nativists. Welcome to the Biden presidency.Joe Biden's inaugural speech as 46th president is predictably being hailed for its "unifying" message. And just as predictably, his invocations of the divisive bromides of the identitarian Left are being swept under the rug.According to Biden, we are a "great nation" and a "good people." But we also oppress minorities with an ever-rising fervor.Only now are we confronting "a cry for racial justice, some four hundred years in the making."Biden rattled off a litany of white America's sins: the "harsh, ugly reality" of "racism, nativism, fear, [and] demonization"; "anger, resentment, hatred, [and] extremism." He did not name white Americans as such, but he did not need to. That qualifier is inherent in the language he chose to adopt.This characterization of America's worsening racism is not just factually ungrounded, it is also a tasteless rhetorical move in an inaugural address. Reflexive invocations of "systemic racism" and "white supremacy" have become the Tourette's Syndrome of left-wing professors and activists. They are au courant, shallow terms of the moment, lacking depth or weight.In fact, such terms are so overused today that it is easy to tune them out. But that would be a mistake. The "systemic racism" conceit means that every American institution is illegitimate and needs to be reconstructed. Biden's cabinet nominees, whether in health, finance, environmental policy, or education, have declared that eradicating systemic racism is their top priority. How this agenda will play out has already been adumbrated in the CDC's initial priority list for Covid vaccinations: hold off on vaccinating the elderly, despite their higher risk levels, because the elderly are disproportionately white.The diversity obsessives in the federal science bureaucracies waited out Donald Trump's presidency.The next four years will likely be one long anti-white-privilege struggle session. Any real effort to close racial achievement gaps, such as fighting the "acting white" ethic that prevents many inner-city children from trying hard in school, will be deferred and discredited. Biden is betting that white liberals, at least, will continue hanging their heads in penance for their hereditary crimes and trot off to their latest show trial. Given past behavior, he's probably right.