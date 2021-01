© Unknown



1. Kamala Harris Urges Followers to Cover Rioters' Bail

© Twitter

2. Chris Cuomo: Who Said Protests Were Supposed To Be Peaceful?

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

3. MSNBC Reporter Describes Fiery Scene 'Mostly A Protest'

4. CNN Labels Burning Protest 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'

5. Democratic National Convention Refuses To Condemn Riots

6. Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times Writer: Destroying Property Isn't Violence

7. Government-Funded PBS Reporter Denies Anarchists Are 'Anarchists'

8. CNN's Don Lemon Compares Leftist Riots to Boston Tea Party

9. CNN's Chris Cillizza Complains About the Term 'Riot'

10.

N

ew York Times

Columnist Finds Portland Anarchists In Piece Titled, 'Help Me Find Trump's 'Anarchists' In Portland'

11. MSNBS's Joy Reid: BLM Riots Are Really Just Undercover White Nationalists Causing Trouble

12. Huffington Post Releases Video Outlining 'How Riots Built America'

13. NBC News Allegedly Instructed Staff to Avoid the Term 'Riot'

14. Seattle Mayor On Anarchists Taking Control of Downtown: Don't Be Afraid of Democracy

15. Washington Governor Unaware of Seattle Occupation

16. Pelosi When Mobs Tore Down Statues: 'People Will Do What They Do'

17.

Rolling Ston

e

Re-Publishes Article to 'Rethink Property Destruction'

18. GQ Magazine: Violent Protests Work

19. Slate: Riots Are A 'Proportionate Response'

20.

Mother Jones:

'Riots Aren't Irrational'

21.

TIME Magazine:

The Term 'Riot' Is 'Loaded'

22. Vox: Woke Riots Are Scary But Productive. Capitol Riots Were Devastating

23.

New York Times

Has Sympathy For BLM Riots, While Blaming Trump As Sole Perpetrator For Wednesday Mob

24.

Jacobin Magazine:

Looting Is Justified Only For Social Justice

25. AOC: The Whole Point of Protesting Is to Make People Uncomfortable

© Twitter

26. Author Writes Book Titled,

In Defense Of Looting

27. NPR Guest: Floyd Demonstrations Are Acts Of Rebellion, Not Riots

28. NPR Makes Up Right-Wing Violence

About the Author:

Tristan Justice is a staff writer at The Federalist focusing on the 2020 presidential campaigns. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.

On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. It was an astonishing display of anarchic protest that delayed congressional certification of the Electoral College vote formally handing former Vice President Joe Biden the keys to the White House.The scenes from the dark day of disaster demonstrations illustrated a deteriorating country, repulsed millions, and traumatized a nation still recovering from the death, despair, and disruption that came to define the dystopian months of 2020.For the left, however, theDemocrats and left-wing media elites have already capitalized on the violent outbreak, where four people died, to characterize conservatives as the creatures of chaos.At this point, it's undeniable that the political far-right calls home to its own Antifa-like anarchists. It is also undeniable, however, thatprominent conservative pundit or politician with any significant platformTo the contrary,to crack down on the militant mobs of leftists taking streets under siege, normalizing the kind of political violence on track to appear routine in the nightmare 2020 decade.It was only seven months ago that Washington D.C. was last on fire.A trip down memory lane chronicling the left's reaction to last year's eruption of unrest claiming the lives of at least 30 people for the situation in which the United States now finds itself.Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged her supporters last summer to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which provided bail money to the militant anarchists facing charges for setting fire to Minneapolis.CNN's Chris Cuomo showcased his ignorance of the First Amendment in June when dismissing the idea that militant protests sweeping the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd's death were illegal."Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful," Cuomo demanded.Here's the text from the First Amendment, emphasis added:MSNBC's Ali Velshi stood in front of a liquor store burning behind him in Minneapolis and called the riots surrounding the camera crew "mostly a protest" that is "not, generally speaking, unruly.""But fires have been started," Velshi made clear to note.CNN continued to parody itself in August as a second wave of mass unrest swept the country with Kenosha, Wisconsin as its focal point. After the label "fiery but mostly peaceful" had become a trolling phrase online to describe legacy media's coverage of the summer riots, the network literally adopted the words to describe events unfolding in Kenosha while a reporter stood in front of a several burning vehicles.Democrats went through their entire online convention without condemning the epidemic of left-wing violence that engulfed the nation in the preceding months.The New York Times' architect of the " 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones, explicitly rejected the idea that destroying property fits the definition of "violence.""Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence," Hannah-Jones said on CBS, to which the anchors offered no challenge."It's a great point that you make, Nikole," CBS's Vladimir Duthiers replied.Hannah-Jones also said it would be " an honor " for 2020 riots be deemed the "1619 Riots" despite destroying minority businesses.PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tried and failed to fact-check President Donald Trump in May, apparently faulting the president for not providing any evidence when calling the anarchists terrorizing cities "anarchists."CNN prime time anchor Don Lemon celebrated the Floyd riots as a 21st-century version of the Boston Tea Party."And let's not forget if anyone is judging this, I'm not judging this," Lemon said as CNN cameras rolled with footage of riots in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. "This is how this country was started."New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof penned an op-ed in July headlined, "Help Me Find Trump's 'Anarchists' In Portland," in which he actually appears to find them.See: https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1300114584859299841?s=20The Huffington Post published a brief four-minute mini-documentary outlining How Riots Built America to draw parallels between the 2020 riots against police with periods of unrest throughout American history.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan returned fire on Trump in June when the president demanded an end to the city's partial occupation by socialist protestors."Seattle is fine," Durkan wrote on Twitter despite the insurgency. "Don't be so afraid of democracy."Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee was caught being completely oblivious to the anarchist insurrection taking over his state's largest city when he was asked about the rogue militia during a coronavirus press briefing.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just shrugged when asked about a militant mob tearing down the statue of legendary explorer Christopher Columbus in Baltimore in June 2020."People will do what they do," Pelosi said.The Democratic leader likely had a different reaction Wednesday at the sight of a random Trump anarchists lounging around in her own office.Rolling Stone Magazine re-published a 2014 article first out following the Ferguson, Mo. riots in 2104 titled , "9 Historical Triumphs To Make You Rethink Property Destruction," promoting the devastation as progress in May last year. The "historical pedigree of property destruction as a tactic of resistance is long and frequently effective," the authors wrote.GQ Magazine published a lengthy feature in June amid the Floyd riots headlined , "Why Violent Protests Work."Slate Magazine ran a piece amid the Floyd riots justifying the chaos ripping the nation's cities apart titled, "Proportionate Response."Mother Jones joined the crowd in mid-June with a piece titled , "Riots Aren't Irrational."Time Magazine published a piece in June headlined, 'A War of Words.' Why Describing the George Floyd Protests as 'Riots' Is So Loaded."The left-wing publication also published a piece headlined , "When Rioting Works," in June.This is what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said about rioting in December 2020. Her staff began trying to get Twitter to stop people from retweeting images of this in the wake of the Wednesday riots.Writer Vicky Osterweil published a book late last summer titled, In Defense Of Looting, and earned a feature in National Propaganda Radio (NPR) for the work.Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill went on NPR complaining that dismissing protestors as rioters "dehumanizes" them, impeding political progress.