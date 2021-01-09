© Unknown



1. Kamala Harris Urges Followers to Cover Rioters' Bail

2. Chris Cuomo: Who Said Protests Were Supposed To Be Peaceful?

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

3. MSNBC Reporter Describes Fiery Scene 'Mostly A Protest'

4. CNN Labels Burning Protest 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'

5. Democratic National Convention Refuses To Condemn Riots

6. Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times Writer: Destroying Property Isn't Violence

7. Government-Funded PBS Reporter Denies Anarchists Are 'Anarchists'

8. CNN's Don Lemon Compares Leftist Riots to Boston Tea Party

9. CNN's Chris Cillizza Complains About the Term 'Riot'

10.

N

ew York Times

Columnist Finds Portland Anarchists In Piece Titled, 'Help Me Find Trump's 'Anarchists' In Portland'

11. MSNBS's Joy Reid: BLM Riots Are Really Just Undercover White Nationalists Causing Trouble

12. Huffington Post Releases Video Outlining 'How Riots Built America'

13. NBC News Allegedly Instructed Staff to Avoid the Term 'Riot'

14. Seattle Mayor On Anarchists Taking Control of Downtown: Don't Be Afraid of Democracy

15. Washington Governor Unaware of Seattle Occupation

16. Pelosi When Mobs Tore Down Statues: 'People Will Do What They Do'

17.

Rolling Ston

e

Re-Publishes Article to 'Rethink Property Destruction'

18. GQ Magazine: Violent Protests Work

19. Slate: Riots Are A 'Proportionate Response'

20.

Mother Jones:

'Riots Aren't Irrational'

21.

TIME Magazine:

The Term 'Riot' Is 'Loaded'

22. Vox: Woke Riots Are Scary But Productive. Capitol Riots Were Devastating

23.

New York Times

Has Sympathy For BLM Riots, While Blaming Trump As Sole Perpetrator For Wednesday Mob

24.

Jacobin Magazine:

Looting Is Justified Only For Social Justice

25. AOC: The Whole Point of Protesting Is to Make People Uncomfortable

26. Author Writes Book Titled,

In Defense Of Looting

27. NPR Guest: Floyd Demonstrations Are Acts Of Rebellion, Not Riots

28. NPR Makes Up Right-Wing Violence

About the Author:

Tristan Justice is a staff writer at The Federalist focusing on the 2020 presidential campaigns. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.