Puppet Masters
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Stars and Stripes
Thu, 07 Jan 2021 00:00 UTC
The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad's investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court's media office said. They were killed outside the capital's airport last January.
The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Trump's presidency.
The decision to issue the warrant "was made after the judge recorded the statements of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis," according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council. The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court said.
The killings sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained U.S.-Iraq ties, drawing the ire of Shiite political lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.
Iran-backed groups have since stepped up attacks against the American presence in Iraq, leading to threats by Washington to shutter its Baghdad diplomatic mission.
Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.
Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Recent Comments
One of my favourite articles in a while that. That's what spiritual growth looks like to me. Africa Brooke, thanks.
As I understand it, Solemani was invited to discuss peace overtures, when they killed him. He was invited with diplomatic cover and they killed...
I agree with the comment made by SOTT. Alot could happen in 2 weeks. Probably not a fluke the calls for impeachment coincide with Twitter,...
John Wayne: "I thought I was a liberal. I came up terrible surprised to find I was a right wing conservative extremist"....[Link]
Welcome to the other side ! I recently joined myself since covid ! Have you read Candace Owens "Blackout " . She made similar discoveries as you...