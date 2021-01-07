© The Washington Post via Getty Images / Matt McClain



Michael Rectenwald is an author of 11 books, including the most recent, Thought Criminal. He was Professor of Liberal Arts at NYU from 2008 through 2019. Follow him on Twitter @TheAntiPCProf

President Trump is being vilified for events in Washington yesterday and his future is unclear. But with a massive base of followers to call on, he can still play a hugely influential role in US politics - if he wants to.Clearly, the word 'tensions' fails to describe the political situation in America. The contested presidential election exacerbated bitter antagonisms between the Trump contingent and 'the resistance', rending, perhaps irreparably, what had already been a severely frayed social and political fabric.At a rally organized by Women for America First, the Eighty Percent Coalition, and Stop the Steal, President Trump delivered a typically provocative speech before an estimated crowd of 250,000 people. After repeating detailed allegations of massive electoral and voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he ended by calling on protesters to march to the Capitol.Some decided to storm the Senate building - to stop, literally, the counting of contested Electoral College votes, which they managed to delay.Protesters breached several security fences and pushed back against police in full riot gear before finally busting out large windows and making their way into the Senate Rotunda. In the chaos that ensued, four people lost their lives.Meanwhile, pro-Trump crowds marched on state capitols across the country.Commentators from the media and both major political parties have been quick to condemn the rebellion, but few have ventured to explain the event. Yet many factors contributed to the rage that fueled the siege. It cannot simply be attributed to Trump's rhetoric.Questions about the election might have been addressed by the judiciaries in the various states before the electoral vote count was set to proceed in the US Congress. I won't reiterate the allegations here, butIf they had been, perhaps Trump could have left the talking points to other interlocutors, although it's doubtful.Dismissed and lied to by the media, disdained by the political class, censored and subjected to propaganda on social media, and mocked by the intelligentsia, many Trump supporters felt they had nothing left to lose in terms of reputation. Several hundred put everything on the line for the cause.While the revolutionaries may figure the insurrection as a reconnection with 1776, it represents a decisive break with the recent past. The Republican Party may have tolerated or feigned tolerance for Trump and his supporters, but that tolerance is now over. Trump supporters may have been done with the Republican Party but now the party may be finished with them. Trump was always a political outsider, but now he may become an outcast. Even his Twitter and Facebook accounts have been locked.Trump will now be blamed for and tainted with the events of January 6. Calls for his removal from office before January 20 under Article 25 of the Constitution are already being voiced. Likely, Democratic leaders will argue that he should be tried for treason after he leaves office.This means that the Trump era is either over, or that it will take a dramatically different form. Trump will either start his own party and attempt to build on his 'deplorable' base, or otherwise fade into political oblivion. The mainstream media will consign him to the hall of infamy. For Trumplicans, Trump will remain an American hero of the first order.What becomes of Trump populism remains unclear at this point. But it doesn't look as if the Trump-inspired base is going to lie down any time soon.