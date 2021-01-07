The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Sri Lanka reports severe weather, including high winds, lightning, heavy rain and flooding has affected over 50,000 people across the country since the start of the year.Most of those affected were in Batticaloa, Eastern Province, where 12 division have seen flooding since 03 January 2021. Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department reportedOver 18,000 people have been affected by floods in Kattankudy, around 13,000 in Manmunai North and 8,000 in Eravur Pattu. DMC report 8 houses have been damaged across Batticaloa district as a result. No displacements or injuries were reported.Elsewhere, heavy rain has caused minor damages in the districts of Kandy, Matale and Dambulle. One house was destroyed by heavy rainfall in Poḷonnaruwa District in North Central Province.Strong winds have also caused damage in several areas of the country, in particular in Trincomalee where several houses were damaged.