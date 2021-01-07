© BPBD Bima Regency



© BPBD Sangihe Islands Regency



Disaster authorities in Indonesia report at least least 3 people have died in recent flood incidents in North Sulawesi and West Nusa Tenggara Provinces. Meanwhile flooding in Lhokseumawe City in Aceh Province has damaged over 2,000 homes.National Disaster Agency BNPB reported flash flooding in Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province from 05 January 2021. At least 2 people have died and around 90 homes were damaged.The previous day, high intensity rain falling on unstable ground triggered landslides and flash flooding in soil conditions in the Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi Province. BNPB reported the sub-districts of Tahuna, Kendahe, Maganitu, South Maganitu, Tabukan Selatan Tengah and Tabukan Selatan Tenggara were all affected. At least 1 person died, over 200 buildings damaged and 223 families displaced.Severe flooding affected Langsa and Lhokseumawe cities in Aceh Province after heavy rain from 02 January 2021. The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reports that 2323 buildings were damaged, affecting almost 10,000 people in Langsa and 171 homes were damaged affecting 855 people in Lhokseumawe.