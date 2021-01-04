© Michael Short/Bloomberg/Getty Images



"This is historic — the first union at a major tech company by and for all tech workers. We will elect representatives, we will make decisions democratically, we will pay dues, and we will hire skilled organizers to ensure all workers at Google know they can work with us if they actually want to see their company reflect their values."

More than 200 Google employees on Monday announced the creation of a union, a historic first at a major technology company.referring to Google's parent company,While smaller subsets of Google workers — cafeteria workers in the Bay Area and contractors in Pittsburgh — have unionized before,Dylan Baker, a Google software engineer, said in a statement:Google workers have some history of collective action., a contract to help the Department of Defense track individuals in video footage captured by drones. That pressure campaign was ultimately successful, asafter 20,000 workers staged a walkout critical of the company's handling of sexual misconduct.In recent months the company has also comeat Google and one of the few women of color in the field. Thousands of Google employees signed a petition protesting her departure.The National Labor Relations Board last month faulted Google for allegedly illegally firing two workers who were organizing against the company moving to hire a notorious union-busting firm.The Alphabet Workers Union has several major tasks ahead of it. Gathering support from enough of Alphabet's 120,000 workers will be daunting. Additionally,given its history of tamping down worker organizing.The Hill has reached out to Google for comment.The creation of the Alphabet Workers Union comes amid a surge of organizing at tech companies.Around 40 Spin e-scooter workers voted to unionize in 2019, 15 employees at delivery app Instacart did the same last year and Kickstarter's staff became the first white-collar tech workforce to unionize not long after.Contractors and gig workers have been some of the most vocal organizers, seeking to improve their often unstable situations.