Judge dismisses Gohmert's electoral college vote count lawsuit against Pence
The Epoch Times
Fri, 01 Jan 2021 21:09 UTC
Gohmert (R-Texas) and others filed a lawsuit last week that concerns Pence's role as president of the Senate. The lawsuit, filed against Pence, requested that the court grant Pence "the exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State" on Jan. 6.
Pence argued that he was not the correct defendant to the lawsuit. "A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction," his attorney said in a Thursday filing in Texas (pdf).
In an order of dismissal on Friday (pdf), U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle wrote that plaintiffs lack standing to bring the legal action that would prevent Pence from confirming Joe Biden's electoral victory.
"Plaintiff Louie Gohmert, the United States Representative for Texas's First Congressional District, alleges at most an institutional injury to the House of Representatives. Under well-settled Supreme Court authority, that is insufficient to support standing," he wrote.
"The other Plaintiffs, the slate of Republican Presidential Electors for the State of Arizona (the "Nominee-Electors"), allege an injury that is not fairly traceable to the Defendant, the Vice President of the United States, and is unlikely to be redressed by the requested relief," he added.
Republican electors in seven battleground states had cast alternative slates of votes for President Donald Trump on Dec. 14, asserting that Trump was the true winner in those states. They alleged that election fraud took place, and contested election officials who declared a win for Biden.
Gohmert and other Republicans argued in their lawsuit against Pence that the U.S. Constitution clearly outlines the protocol for when alternate slates of electors are presented to the president of the Senate. They say the president of the Senate has "exclusive authority and sole discretion under the 12th Amendment to determine which slates of electors for a state, or neither, may be counted."
Pence's attorney in the Thursday court filing claimed that the plaintiffs "have sued the wrong defendant," noting that suit objects to procedures in the law and "not any actions that Vice President Pence has taken," so he should not be the target of the suit.
The power of the vice president to count or reject electoral votes is disputed.
In a brief (pdf) filed on New Year's Day, Gohmert wrote that he and 140 Republicans in the House plan to object to the counting of electors that states certified for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Jan. 6.
At least one senator is needed to sustain a challenge. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has said he will object.
Comment: Gohmert responded on the same day, saying he plans to appeal.
In a written statement, Gohmert added, "When no one ever has standing, what good is a court system?"Pence did offer this support to the Republican Senators planning to challenge the electoral college count on Wednesday:
"The bottom line is, the court is saying, 'we're not going to touch this, you have no remedy.' Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as violent as an Antifa and BLM," he added, referring to the far-left, anarcho-communist network and Black Lives Matter, which fueled violent riots over the summer.
Gohmert said lawyers representing the plaintiffs plan on appealing to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
"There are some incredible judges on that court," he said. "And so we're very hopeful that they will say, you know what, if our courts are not going to be useful in this dispute, and the litigant here is not going to have standing, and the defenders not appropriate, and the jurisdiction is not there, then we have no business having courts — we're worthless."
That doesn't mean he'll do anything about it, however.
The suit, if it was valid, should NOT have been directed at a 'defendant' that was supposedly on the side being fought for - that strangeness makes me think that it was a Deep State ploy to, as said, muddy the waters.
Also this: Which is correct.
