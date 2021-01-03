© AFP / Tolga Akmen



Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been arrested for breaching lockdown rules every day in 2021 so far. In his latest brush with the law, Corbyn was cuffed at a rally in London's Hyde Park.With London under draconian Tier-4 lockdown restrictions, a group of several hundred protesters assembled in Hyde Park on Saturday. Holding signs readingin the name of curtailing the coronavirus.for breaching, with 73-year-old Piers Corbyn among them. As officers led Corbyn away in handcuffs, the crowd chanted "free Piers Corbyn."For Corbyn, it was his second time to be arrested in 2021. The former Labour leader's brotherCorbyn breathed fire to entertain the New Year's Eve crowd, telling them "we're exercising our bodies, our minds, and our rights."Though Corbyn spent the first two days of the new year on the wrong side of the law, he is no stranger to handcuffs. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic,, where unmasked supporters gathered to hear him rail against lockdowns, mask mandates, and mass vaccination.