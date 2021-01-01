A new world record for high air pressure has provisionally been set in a high mountain valley in Mongolia.
An automatic weather station in Tsetsen-Uul, western Zavkhan province, recorded a mean sea-level pressure of 1,094.3 millibars along with bitter temperatures of -45.5C (50F).
If verified, it will top the previous world record of 1089.4 millibars also set in Mongolia exactly 16 years ago on Dec. 30.
Stephen Burt, a research fellow in meteorology at the University of Reading, told The Independent: "This looks as if it's a genuine record, it's from an official synoptic reporting station.
"There are other stations that are reporting very high pressures as well. So this isn't just a reading error or a transmission error.
"It's common at this time of year, right in the mid-winter, to get these very large extensive high pressure areas right over the continent," continued Burt.
"Mongolia is a long way away from the sea, it's got very little influence from the relatively warm ocean. The air gets very cold, the pressure gets very high and very sluggish, so it ends up sitting in an area.
"Because the high pressure tends to have little to no cloud in it, the air tends to get colder and colder because all the heat is escaping out into space. So, the pressure tends to get a bit higher every day and that goes on until spring, when the sun comes back and starts to warm the ground and the pressure begins to drop."
And although such weather conditions are expected at this time of year, Mr Burt said "it's not normal for it to get as cold as this or for the pressure to get as high".
Temperatures have routinely dipped below -45C (-49F) across the Asian continent over the past few weeks, and in some cases below -50C (-58F).
Oh, and Burt was keen to add this little nugget-I assume to keep his AGW cabal funding in tact: If the new record is verified, it is important to note that it does not mean that the climate crisis isn't affecting the region, he said.
Burt claimed the addition of new weather stations in remote parts of Mongolia are to blame, as new cold extremes are now more likely to be identified than they were before — but this is exactly the point skeptics make: if you spread the weather stations out, removing them from Urban Heat Islands, then you will achieve a much more accurate (and cooler) representation of the average global temperature.
Unfortunately though, logic doesn't appear to be Burt's strong suit, as he concludes: "Climate change certainly doesn't mean that cold extremes are a thing of the past."
No, Burt, it most certainly does not.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
