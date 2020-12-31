bus attack syria
According to SANA News the attack occurred at about 4pm local time. The media outlet did not specify other circumstances of the incident, which it dubbed "a terrorist attack".

Some 25 civilians have been killed and thirteen others injured after a bus was attacked on the M20 highway in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria, SANA News reported on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly took place near the town of Kobajjep. The SANA correspondent earlier said that the death toll was 28 and the number of injured eight.

The photos allegedly depicting the incident have emerged on Twitter in which the destroyed vehicle is seen engulfed in flames.


Syria has been torn by civil war since 2011. After six years of strife, the government announced it defeated Daesh*, yet the army still continues to conduct anti-terrorist operations in some areas. However, at present Syria is mainly focused on the issues of the political settlement, the rebuilding of the country and the return of refugees.

A video has emerged online, allegedly showing the road in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province where the bus containing dozens of passengers was attacked earlier on Wednesday.

The bus is seen lying by the roadside engulfed in flames, while a group of men, some of them armed and wearing military uniform, are carrying the allegedly injured people into a pick-up truck.

It is unclear whether the footage is authentic.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.