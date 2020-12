© Getty Images / izusek

How is a nine or a 13-year-old child supposed to respond critically to the assertion that he or she possesses white privilege? Is it likely that a 12-year-old lad will argue against his teacher's claim that he suffers from toxic masculinity? In a recent discussion with a group of parents from south-east London, I learned that many of their children are reluctant to express views on a variety of subjects for fear of being shot down for their 'unconscious bias', 'microaggression', or even their 'insensitivity'

Hahaha - very proud to say we got the Odyssey removed from the curriculum this year!



— Heather Levine (@MrsHLevine) June 4, 2020

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte

The determination to teach a woke agenda to children has become a serious danger to education.During 2020, it has become evident that the education of children is the latest target of woke culture warriors.. Teaching resource websites peddle the idea that white kids suffer from unconscious bias and their black peers suffer from being victims of 'systemic racism'.Paradoxically, elite schools for the most privileged children are at the forefront of promoting woke pedagogy. Take the case of Dalton School, a private institution catering to the poshest of posh New York children. Recently, the faculty at Dalton issued an eight-page anti-racism manifesto.The manifesto demands that the school employ 12 full-time diversity officers and multiple psychologists to support students "coping with race-based traumatic stress." Presumably,Eton College, the premier school of the British ruling class, is fast becoming a bastion of wokedom. Although it does not have 12 full-time diversity officers,Heteronormativity - which means the belief that heterosexuality is the cultural norm - is regarded by the School of Sexuality Education as akin to a cultural crime.If identity culture has gained influence over Eton and Dalton, is it any surprise that it is fast becoming institutionalised throughout the school sector?Numerous schools in California have placed 'critical ethnic studies' on their curriculum.The curriculum self-consciously cultivates victim identity and emphasises the cultural differences between different ethnic groups.Historically, schools aimed to forge a sense of national and community unity among younger generations. The identity-focused curriculum is devoted to a very different objective of highlighting racial, ethnic, and cultural differences. Either consciously or unwittingly, the promotion of diversityPreviously, schools sought to transmit the cultural values of their community and taught children to appreciate the legacy of their ancestors. In the current era,Instead, children are educated to learn what is wrong with the culture that they were born into. Last month, a group of leading British educators reaffirmed this approach, when they rejected criticisms directed at their pedagogic doctrine. They stated that "dissent, diversity and critique" were the "lifeblood of democracy." In other words, encouraging children to dissent and become estranged from the prevailing norms of society is the main goal of education.As it happens, the capacity to dissent and question the status quo should be seen as an admirable accomplishment of an independent-minded young adult. But the promotion of a pedagogy of dissent is not an appropriate way of cultivating children's capacity for independence.One of the main aims of woke pedagogy is to portray society's values as forms of outdated prejudice that should be combated. The American campaign group #DisruptTexts states that one of its core principles is to "interrogate our own biases," because, "as teachers, we have been socialized in certain values, attitudes, and beliefs that inform the way we read, interpret, and teach texts, and the way we interact with our students."This group takes the view that once teachers distance themselves from the biases into which they were socialised, they can then go on to impose their newly-found biases on their classroom.There is something truly insidious about the way some educators believe that they have the authority to subject not just children but even toddlers to their political dogma.No doubt the reason why Antiracist Baby is so committed to promoting its propaganda to six-month-old babies is because it believes that its indoctrination is likely to be more effective if it can grab hold of toddlers who have not yet learned to think for themselves.It is important to understand that woke pedagogy's commitment to political indoctrination is not just an add-on to education, it also means the degradation of schooling. Despite its rhetoric of critical thinking and dissent, its aim is to transform the curriculum into one that is simplistic and formulaic. It does this in the name of making the curriculum more relevant for children seeking their identity.Take the approach to reading and literature adopted by #DisruptTexts. On its website , Julia Torres, who describes herself as an 'Educator for Liberation', advises that "something to consider is how white supremacy culture is a real thing." She adds that in classrooms, white supremacy "shows up in one important way, the worship of the written word."She complains that ifApparently, there is something 'Western' about the classics and the "worship of the written word."Regardless of their politics, when teachers criticise those who take the written word seriously, you know that education is in trouble. Just read the Twitter feed of Heather Levine, a ninth-grade English teacher. She tweeted, "Hahaha - very proud to say we got the Odyssey removed from the curriculum this year!"Throughout modern history, there has been an honourable tradition of radical teachers devoting their energy to helping children from poor families to acquire a good education. However, they were educators and not indoctrinators. And they certainly did not believe that lowering the standards of education and treating children as incapable of appreciating fine literature was the way forward.