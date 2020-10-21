© UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA



Kemi Badenoch tells Commons debate on Black History Month that schools must offer opposing views.Schools which teach pupils that "white privilege" is an uncontested fact are breaking the law, the women and equalities minister has said.Addressing MPs during a Commons debate on Black History Month, Kemi Badenoch said the government does not want children being taught about "white privilege and their inherited racial guilt".Badenoch was speaking in response to Labour MP Dawn Butler, who had told the Commons that black children are made to feel inferior by what they are taught in school and history "needs to be decolonised"."At the moment history is taught to make one group of people feel inferior and another group of people feel superior, and this has to stop," Butler said."History needs to be decolonised. You can go through [the] whole of the GCSE and not have reference to any black authors at all. You could go through history and not understand the richness of Africa and the Caribbean, you can go through history and not understand all the leaders in the black community."Support for moves to decolonise teaching in the UK have garnered substantial support in recent years, particularly at universities -The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also backed the calls for decolonisation, while Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare pressed for a taskforce to look at diversifying the content taught in school."We want all our kids, all our children, black and white, every single corner of this country, to better understand our history so our children have a true sense of belonging within British culture," she said.Butler responded: "Sometimes, especially during Black History Month, it would be progress if [people] could acknowledge the systemic racism that not only existed then, but has a lasting legacy now in our structures, which doesn't for any other group."